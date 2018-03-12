Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting at Gonzales police officers

GONZALES - Officers with the Gonzales Police Department were shot at by a suspect during an investigation late Saturday night.

According to Gonzales PD, shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance in Vesta Trailer park regarding a subject with a gun threatening tenants.

After speaking with the caller of the complaint, the officers proceeded to a lot in the 2200 block of S Burnside Ave.

Officers attempted to contact Aaron Moser, the suspect identified by tenants as the person who was armed. Officers saw a subject in the woods behind this address while approaching the trailer.

The person was asked to step forward when officers heard the chambering of a round, which was later identified as pump action 12 gauge shotgun.

The suspect then fired three rounds at the officers. One Gonzales officer was able to fire one shot at the suspect, which resulted in no injuries to the suspect.

The suspect, Aaron Moser, fled on foot from the scene leaving behind the shotgun, police said.

An intensive search for Moser commenced, with the assistance of Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and Baton Rouge PD's aerial unit, and lasted for hours into Sunday morning.

While processing the crime scene, authorities were advised that a subject fitting the description of Moser was hiding under and around trailers in the front of the trailer park.

Officers were able to locate Moser and he was taken into custody.

Moser was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on one count of attempted first degree homicide of a police officer, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property.