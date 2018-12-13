56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect arrested, accused of raping juvenile

2 hours 36 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, December 13 2018 Dec 13, 2018 December 13, 2018 5:16 AM December 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of raping a juvenile earlier this year.

According to the arrest report, Hector Martinez raped the child on July 29. When confronted, Martinez denied the accusation that he touched the child.

Martinez was arrested and booked with first-degree rape.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days