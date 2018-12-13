56°
Suspect arrested, accused of raping juvenile
BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of raping a juvenile earlier this year.
According to the arrest report, Hector Martinez raped the child on July 29. When confronted, Martinez denied the accusation that he touched the child.
Martinez was arrested and booked with first-degree rape.
