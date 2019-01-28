Latest Weather Blog
Suspect arrested, accused of contractor fraud
BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man who is accused of failing to finish repairs on a home damaged in the 2016 flood.
According to the arrest report, the victim hired Stuart Moses of Gulf Coast Building Contractors LLC., to do the repairs. The victim was to pay Moses $116,000 to renovate the residence.
Authorities say the victim paid Moses on September 29,2016, and October 17, 2016, but work on the home didn't start until the middle of November. Documents show Moses began showing up to the residence less frequently but insisted on receiving payments.
The victim ended up paying Moses $99,693.42 for work that was not completed. Authorities say the victim eventually fired Moses. He then contacted the Louisiana Contractors License Board and discovered that Moses didn't have a contractor's license.
When the victim called Moses regarding the allegations, he learned the suspect was out of town. Moses said he would contact the victim when he returned, but he never did.
Moses was arrested and charged with contractor fraud.
