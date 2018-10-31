Suspect almost crashes in BRPD unit, leads police on chase

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after almost hitting a Baton Rouge Police Department unit and fleeing from officers.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning officers were driving down North 22 Street when they were almost t-boned by a white Nissan Altima. The officer driving the unit quickly switched lanes to avoid a crash.

After the vehicle passed the unit, the officers attempted to make a traffic stop. Once the officers turned on the emergency lights, the suspect's vehicle sped away.

The vehicle drove through red lights, stop signs, and reached speeds over 100 mph. During the chase, the suspect attempted to make a turn from Brandy Street to Delaware Street but lost control of the vehicle and crashed. At that point, the man attempted to flee on foot.

The suspect was later apprehended and identified as 25-year-old Torey Mack. A witness came forward and told authorities they say Mack running in a particular area.

When officers searched the area, they found a backpack with drugs and a voucher with Mack's name on it.

Some of Mack's charges include aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, and drug possession.