48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect accused of threatening victim, causing $200 in property damage

3 hours 15 seconds ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 November 27, 2018 8:22 AM November 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have charged a woman after she allegedly threatened a victim and attempted to break down a door.

The incident was reported at a residence in the 12400 block of Jefferson Highway. According to the arrest report, Adrienne Brown entered the apartment without permission and immediately caused a disturbance.

The victim advised that as soon as Brown walked through the door, she began making threats. Fearing for her safety, the victim locked herself in a bedroom.

Brown continued to threaten the victim and tried to break down the bedroom door. At the scene, authorities could see the door was split where the hinges are attached. The victim said repairs would could cost $200.

Authorities charged Brown with home invasion and simple criminal damage to property.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days