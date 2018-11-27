Latest Weather Blog
Suspect accused of threatening victim, causing $200 in property damage
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have charged a woman after she allegedly threatened a victim and attempted to break down a door.
The incident was reported at a residence in the 12400 block of Jefferson Highway. According to the arrest report, Adrienne Brown entered the apartment without permission and immediately caused a disturbance.
The victim advised that as soon as Brown walked through the door, she began making threats. Fearing for her safety, the victim locked herself in a bedroom.
Brown continued to threaten the victim and tried to break down the bedroom door. At the scene, authorities could see the door was split where the hinges are attached. The victim said repairs would could cost $200.
Authorities charged Brown with home invasion and simple criminal damage to property.
