Suspect accused of stealing more than $1,700 in liquor from Walk-Ons

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man for stealing more than $1,700 worth of liquor from an area restaurant.

The theft was reported on October 26 at Walk-Ons on Burbank Drive. According to the arrest report, a manager arrived at the restaurant and learned that an outside storage container had been burglarized.

The lock securing the container had been cut off and $1,783 worth of liquor had been taken.

As authorities spoke with employees at the scene, they learned that a man had spoken with an employee about committing the burglary. The suspect was identified as Billy Moore.

Reports say that on the day of the burglary, Moore approached the employee and told them he "made his move" on the liquor storage container. Moore allegedly committed the burglary because he was owed money by Walk-Ons.

Moore was arrested and charged with simple burglary.