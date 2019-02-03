53°
Suspect accused of stealing construction equipment wanted in more thefts

3 weeks 3 days 21 hours ago Wednesday, January 09 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man previously arrested for stealing equipment from construction sites in Ascension Parish is now wanted in another parish.

The sheriff's office said Aaron Ballard is tied to multiple crimes in Livingston Parish and deputies would like to "have a word" with him. Authorities say the convicted felon has been liked to a residential burglary where multiple items, including a gun, were stolen. In another incident, a 4-wheeler was taken.

LSPO detectives were able to locate Ballard's "hiding spot" and recover numerous stolen items, but were unable to locate Ballard himself.

Ballard is wanted on several felony warrants.

