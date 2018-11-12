Suspect accused of setting woman's wig on fire during fight

BATON ROUGE - Police have charged a woman for her role in a Sunday night fight.

Officers were called to a residence in the 5400 block of Clayton Street to a fight involving two women. At the scene, authorities found Sherita Griffin and another suspect.

According to the arrest report, the fight first started a verbal altercation. Things escalated after Griffin allegedly hit the other woman.

At that point, the second woman armed herself with a knife and stabbed Griffin. Following that, Griffin grabbed the other woman's wig off her head and set it on fire. Griffin then tried to attack the woman with a shovel. The second woman was able to lock herself in her vehicle for safety.

Police charged Griffin with aggravated assault, simple arson, and disturbing the peace. The arrest report didn't say if the other woman was arrested.