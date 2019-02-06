Suspect, 15, accused of killing councilwoman's sister in St. John Parish

Photo: L'Observateur

RESERVE - Authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish have arrested a 15-year-old juvenile for killing the sister of a parish councilwoman.

The incident was reported early Wednesday morning in Reserve, WWL-TV reports. Deputies found 47-year-old Rechelle Hotard dead outside her home in the 100 block of West 17th Street. The victim is the sister of councilwoman of Jaclyn Hotard.

Sheriff Mike Tregre told authorities they believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Tregre said the sheriff's office has surveillance video, along with neighbors' statements, indicating a man fled the area after gunshots were heard around the time the shooting happened. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

The name of the suspect wasn't released.