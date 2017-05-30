69°
Surviving victim of Portland train attack out of hospital

May 30, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via KATU (ABC)

PORTLAND - The lone surviving victim of a triple stabbing aboard a Portland light-rail train has been released from the hospital.

Micah Fletcher suffered a neck wound Friday after coming to the defense of two young women who were verbally abused by a man before he allegedly stabbed Fletcher and two other men who died. One of the women was wearing a hijab.

Legacy Emanuel Medical Center Julie Reed spokeswoman said Tuesday that the 21-year-old man was discharged.

Fletcher is a local college student and poet.

Back in high school, he won a citywide Portland Public Schools poetry slam. In one of his poems, he spoke out against the prejudice faced by Muslims since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

