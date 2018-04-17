Surveyors confirm 20 Louisiana tornadoes in 2-day outburst

80°
Tuesday, April 17 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: A tree fell on a home in Bossier Parish killing a 2-year-old girl./ Bossier Parish Sheriff Office

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The National Weather Service confirms 20 tornadoes hit Louisiana on Friday and Saturday.

A 2-year-old girl died when a tree fell on her travel trailer in Bossier Parish. No one was injured by any other tornado.

Tornadoes were reported in 13 parishes: Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Lafayette, Lincoln, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, St. Landry, St. Mary, Union, Webster and West Carroll. The most notable storm was the one that killed the girl, stretching 22.5 miles across Shreveport and Bossier City, damaging commercial buildings, mobile homes and trees before lifting off near Princeton.

Top winds were estimated at 110 mph, rating EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The strongest storm stretched 5.5 miles in Bienville Parish, with top winds of 115 mph, rating EF-2.

