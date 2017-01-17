Latest Weather Blog
Survey: US companies in China feel 'less welcome'
BEIJING - U.S. companies feel less welcome in China and some are shifting operations to other countries, a business group reported Wednesday, amid rising tension between President-elect Donald Trump and Beijing over trade.
The report by the American Chamber of Commerce in China reflects frustration among companies that see China as a key market but face growing efforts to block access to technology and other promising industries.
It comes ahead of the Friday inauguration of Trump, who has promised to raise tariffs on Chinese goods and declare Beijing a currency manipulator, moving toward imposing sanctions.
Communist leaders have promised to make China's state-dominated economy more productive by opening more industries to private and foreign competitors. Business groups say such initiatives have had little impact.
