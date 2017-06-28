Surveillance video released in Lockwood Avenue murder

BATON ROUGE - Police are optimistic that newly released surveillance video will lead to a break in the murder investigation of 39-year-old Wilbert Bell Jr.

Bell was shot multiple times on June 15 at the intersection of Lockwood Avenue and Chippewa Street. Police have no leads at this time and believe that this killing may have been a spur of the moment crime.

"We don't actually know what led to this shooting," Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. "We think it was a random act, that they saw this guy riding his bicycle and they just attacked him."

Footage from a nearby surveillance camera shows Bell running into frame before a white SUV pulls up. Two men jump out of the car and race back as the car begins to reverse. Moments later the SUV speeds west down Chippewa Street.

"They exited the car, chased him down, shot him multiple times and got back in the car and fled the scene," McKneely said.

Police are asking the public to take a look at the video, released Wednesday, to help identify the suspects wanted for Bell's murder.

"We're reaching out to the community, asking them to come forward, hoping that they can give us some information to point out these guys so we can go and talk to them and possibly, hopefully put them in jail," McKneely said.