Surveillance camera snatched off washateria wall by thief

GONZALES - Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a man who is caught on surveillance, stealing a surveillance camera.

According to deputies, the theft happened last week at Big G's Washateria on Bayou Narcisse Road.



The mystery man, walked into the business and stole the wall mounted camera and the associated monitors before leaving the business.

The sheriff's office can be contacted at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to send in anonymous tips.