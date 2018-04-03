Surveillance camera captures armed vehicle burglaries in Monticello Subdivision

BATON ROUGE- Deputies are seeking the whereabouts of two individuals seen on camera burglarizing vehicles in Monticello Subdivision.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to three homes in Monticello on Tuesday in reference to vehicle burglaries. Authorities say entry was gained into the vehicles through unlocked doors.

Surveillance video captured at least two individuals gaining entry and rummaging through one vehicle. Another surveillance video recorded the same perpetrators pulling on door handles to another vehicle.

One suspect was armed with what appears to be a revolver.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact EBRSO at (225) 389-5000.