84°
Latest Weather Blog
Surveillance camera captures armed vehicle burglaries in Monticello Subdivision
BATON ROUGE- Deputies are seeking the whereabouts of two individuals seen on camera burglarizing vehicles in Monticello Subdivision.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to three homes in Monticello on Tuesday in reference to vehicle burglaries. Authorities say entry was gained into the vehicles through unlocked doors.
Surveillance video captured at least two individuals gaining entry and rummaging through one vehicle. Another surveillance video recorded the same perpetrators pulling on door handles to another vehicle.
One suspect was armed with what appears to be a revolver.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact EBRSO at (225) 389-5000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police seeking identity of bank card thieves
-
Port Allen residents concerned about proposed development along LA 1
-
Police: Woman arrested for helping work release inmate escape
-
Officials to hold event in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month
-
McKinley High School alumni react to proposed tax renewal
Sports Video
-
Bright and early: Southern football kicks off first spring practice since 2013
-
Paul Mainieri not happy after LSU loss to Cajuns
-
Revenge Game: LSU baseball looks to end 2-year losing streak to Tulane
-
WATCH: A tribute to college baseball legend Augie Garrido
-
Trent Forshag's Journey: From an LSU walk-on to an assistant on the...