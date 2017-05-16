Surgery successful for 7-year-old boy shot at Calcasieu Parish school

MOSS BLUFF - The young victim who was accidentally shot in a Calcasieu Parish classroom Monday is on the road to recovery.

Ronald Richard, the attorney for the boy's family, says that 7-year-old Gage Meche is awake and alert after what appears to be a successful surgery. While the boy remains in critical condition, Richard says the family is thankful for his progress.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Meche was shot in a first grade classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary School Monday when another child brought the gun to school and it fell out of a backpack. Another child picked up the gun and accidentally fired it, striking Meche.

The Meche family says it is grateful for the prayers and well wishes from the community and asks that parents take a moment to be sure that their firearms are secured.

Anyone who wishes to help the family with medical expenses can donate at any Jeff Davis Bank to the account labeled “MBE First Grade Student”.