65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Surgeons in Australia separating conjoined girls from Bhutan

1 hour 27 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, November 08 2018 Nov 8, 2018 November 08, 2018 7:37 PM November 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

SYDNEY (AP) - Surgeons in Australia have begun separating conjoined twins from Bhutan in a delicate operation expected to last most of the day.

The 15-month-old girls, Nima and Dawa, are joined at the torso and share a liver. They arrived in Australia last month and their surgery started Friday morning after doctors deemed them ready.

Melbourne Royal Children's Hospital's head of pediatric surgery, Joe Crameri is leading a team of 18 surgeons, nurses and anesthetists in the operation that may last into the night.

Elizabeth Lodge, chief executive of a charity that's assisting, says the girls' mother, Bhumchu Zangmo, was both nervous and happy about the operation to separate the twins.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days