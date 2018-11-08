Surgeons in Australia separating conjoined girls from Bhutan

SYDNEY (AP) - Surgeons in Australia have begun separating conjoined twins from Bhutan in a delicate operation expected to last most of the day.

The 15-month-old girls, Nima and Dawa, are joined at the torso and share a liver. They arrived in Australia last month and their surgery started Friday morning after doctors deemed them ready.

Melbourne Royal Children's Hospital's head of pediatric surgery, Joe Crameri is leading a team of 18 surgeons, nurses and anesthetists in the operation that may last into the night.

Elizabeth Lodge, chief executive of a charity that's assisting, says the girls' mother, Bhumchu Zangmo, was both nervous and happy about the operation to separate the twins.