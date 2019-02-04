Surgeon found guilty of stealing Social Security benefits

Photo: KSLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A surgeon and chief of trauma at LSU Health Shreveport has been convicted of stealing more than $200,000 in Social Security disability payments.



News outlets report a federal jury found 58-year-old Dr. John Owings guilty on Friday of multiple offenses, including 20 counts of theft of government property.



Government prosecutors presented evidence that Owings applied for disability benefits in 2008 and received them through June of 2017. A Justice Department statement says Owings didn't tell the Social Security Administration when he began working as a University of California-Davis surgeon in 2012, making $22,000 a month.



In 2013, Owings was hired as chief of trauma and paid over $40,000 a month, but never disclosed his LSU Health Shreveport employment to SSA. He'll be sentenced in May.