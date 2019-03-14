77°
Surgeon denies posting patient genitalia on social media
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A prominent gender-reassignment surgeon has resigned from a Florida hospital after being accused of posting photos of patients' genitalia along with racist and homophobic comments on his Instagram account. He denies making the posts, saying his account was hacked.
Dr. Christopher Salgado also told The Associated Press on Thursday that he planned to continue his efforts to support transgender people.
The accusation surfaced in an anonymous petition filed with the American College of Surgeons. The petitioner accused the University of Miami Health System surgeon of posting graphic photos of male and female genitalia in various stages of surgery on his personal Instagram account sexsurgeon. The account has since been deleted.
The petitioner said the comments were "horrifically inappropriate," and harmful to an already vulnerable population. The person also questioned whether Salgado had violated patient privacy laws.
