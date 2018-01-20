43°
Latest Weather Blog
Supreme Court to rule on Trump travel ban
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has agreed to decide the legality of the latest version of President Donald Trump's ban on travel to the United States by residents of six majority-Muslim countries.
The justices plan to hear arguments in April and issue a final ruling by late June.
The action follows last month's ruling by the federal appeals court in San Francisco that struck down the travel ban.
The federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, also is considering a challenge to the ban.
Last month, the high court said the ban could be fully enforced while appeals made their way through the courts.
The policy applies to travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It also affects two non-Muslim countries, North Korea and Venezuela.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rouzan development purchased, construction to start immediately
-
Free clinic continues this weekend
-
Funeral services for fireman killed in the line of duty announced
-
Couple sentenced in 2015 vigilante justice murder case
-
Man sneaks into local restaurant, robs employees & customers at gunpoint