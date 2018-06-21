84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Supreme Court ruling adds new wrinkle in Louisiana tax talks

2 hours 12 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 June 21, 2018 2:21 PM June 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that paves the way for states to collect sales taxes from online purchases has upended shaky tax negotiations among lawmakers in the Louisiana House.
  
Louisiana has laws aimed at being able to take in taxes from online shoppers.
  
It's unclear when those collections could begin legally, or how much the treasury could bring in. But the ruling was a central topic of discussion Thursday in the House, where lawmakers had planned to debate several sales tax measures aimed at lessening steep budget cuts hitting in July.
  
Lafayette Republican Rep. Stuart Bishop pulled his sales tax proposal from consideration, saying he couldn't reach the two-thirds vote for passage. He says the court ruling made reaching the threshold harder.
  
Other sales tax bills remained on the calendar.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days