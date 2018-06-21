Supreme Court ruling adds new wrinkle in Louisiana tax talks

BATON ROUGE (AP) - A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that paves the way for states to collect sales taxes from online purchases has upended shaky tax negotiations among lawmakers in the Louisiana House.

Louisiana has laws aimed at being able to take in taxes from online shoppers.

It's unclear when those collections could begin legally, or how much the treasury could bring in. But the ruling was a central topic of discussion Thursday in the House, where lawmakers had planned to debate several sales tax measures aimed at lessening steep budget cuts hitting in July.

Lafayette Republican Rep. Stuart Bishop pulled his sales tax proposal from consideration, saying he couldn't reach the two-thirds vote for passage. He says the court ruling made reaching the threshold harder.

Other sales tax bills remained on the calendar.