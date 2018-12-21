53°
Supreme Court: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths

48 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, December 21 2018 Dec 21, 2018 December 21, 2018 11:35 AM December 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove two malignant growths from her left lung.

It's Ginsburg's third bout with cancer since she joined the court in 1993.

The court says the 85-year-old Ginsburg had the surgery Friday in New York and will remain in the hospital for a few days.

The court says doctors found "no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body." The court says no additional treatment is planned currently.

The growths were found during tests Ginsburg had after she fractured ribs in a fall on Nov. 7.

Ginsburg is being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

