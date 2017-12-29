51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Supreme Court holds subpoena request against mayor-elect

8 hours 1 minute 8 seconds ago Friday, December 29 2017 Dec 29, 2017 December 29, 2017 3:18 PM December 29, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Supreme Court has put a hold on a hearing about New Orleans' mayor-elect while considering whether the judge should step aside.
 
State Attorney General Jeff Landry has subpoenaed Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell's personal bank records.
 
She won 60 percent of the vote to succeed term-limited Mayor Mitch Landrieu. Her runoff opponent accused her of misusing a city credit card, an allegation Cantrell denies.
 
Cantrell asked the Criminal District Court to throw out the subpoena. Judge Laurie White scheduled a hearing next week.
 
The New Orleans Advocate and Nola.com | The Times-Picayune report that the Supreme Court issued a stay Thursday.
 
Landry says every Orleans Parish judge should step aside from the question, because the mayor has a hand in the court's budget and because Cantrell's father-in-law is a magistrate judge.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days