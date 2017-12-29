Supreme Court holds subpoena request against mayor-elect

NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Supreme Court has put a hold on a hearing about New Orleans' mayor-elect while considering whether the judge should step aside.



State Attorney General Jeff Landry has subpoenaed Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell's personal bank records.



She won 60 percent of the vote to succeed term-limited Mayor Mitch Landrieu. Her runoff opponent accused her of misusing a city credit card, an allegation Cantrell denies.



Cantrell asked the Criminal District Court to throw out the subpoena. Judge Laurie White scheduled a hearing next week.



The New Orleans Advocate and Nola.com | The Times-Picayune report that the Supreme Court issued a stay Thursday.



Landry says every Orleans Parish judge should step aside from the question, because the mayor has a hand in the court's budget and because Cantrell's father-in-law is a magistrate judge.