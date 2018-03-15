Supreme Court denies stay of inmate's execution

Photo: Alabama Department of Corrections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request to block the execution of an Alabama inmate whose former lawyers argued he was delusional when he dropped his appeals and asked to be put to death.

The decision came less than hour before 50-year-old Michael Wayne Eggers was scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening at a prison in southwest Alabama. The Supreme Court gave no explanation for its decision in a brief statement.

Eggers was sentenced to death for the 2000 strangulation murder of Bennie Francis Murray. Prosecutors said Eggers acknowledged killing Murray after an argument. She had hired him to work at her concession business with a traveling carnival.

In 2016, following disagreements with his attorneys, he asked Alabama to quickly schedule his execution.

His former lawyers had asked stop the execution, arguing Eggers has delusions and schizophrenia and was mentally incompetent when he made the decision to drop his appeals and fire his appointed lawyers. The Alabama attorney general's office disputes that Eggers had severe mental illness and argued Eggers made a rational decision to drop his appeals.