61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Supreme Court denies stay of inmate's execution

4 hours 3 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, March 15 2018 Mar 15, 2018 March 15, 2018 6:02 PM March 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Alabama Department of Corrections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request to block the execution of an Alabama inmate whose former lawyers argued he was delusional when he dropped his appeals and asked to be put to death.
  
The decision came less than hour before 50-year-old Michael Wayne Eggers was scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening at a prison in southwest Alabama. The Supreme Court gave no explanation for its decision in a brief statement.
  
Eggers was sentenced to death for the 2000 strangulation murder of Bennie Francis Murray. Prosecutors said Eggers acknowledged killing Murray after an argument. She had hired him to work at her concession business with a traveling carnival.
  
In 2016, following disagreements with his attorneys, he asked Alabama to quickly schedule his execution.
  
His former lawyers had asked stop the execution, arguing Eggers has delusions and schizophrenia and was mentally incompetent when he made the decision to drop his appeals and fire his appointed lawyers. The Alabama attorney general's office disputes that Eggers had severe mental illness and argued Eggers made a rational decision to drop his appeals.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days