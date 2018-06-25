Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."

The Supreme Court's decision Monday not to take the case leaves in place a lower court ruling against Brendan Dassey. Dassey was 16 years old when he confessed to Wisconsin authorities that he'd joined his uncle in raping and murdering photographer Teresa Halbach before burning her body in a bonfire in 2005.

Dassey's attorneys say he's borderline intellectually disabled and was pressured into a false confession. They wanted his confession thrown out and a new trial.

Dassey's attorneys can still try to get him a new trial but they'd have to convince a judge that newly discovered evidence warrants one.