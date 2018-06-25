89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case

2 hours 53 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 June 25, 2018 8:40 AM June 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."

The Supreme Court's decision Monday not to take the case leaves in place a lower court ruling against Brendan Dassey. Dassey was 16 years old when he confessed to Wisconsin authorities that he'd joined his uncle in raping and murdering photographer Teresa Halbach before burning her body in a bonfire in 2005.

Dassey's attorneys say he's borderline intellectually disabled and was pressured into a false confession. They wanted his confession thrown out and a new trial.

Dassey's attorneys can still try to get him a new trial but they'd have to convince a judge that newly discovered evidence warrants one.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days