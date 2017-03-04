69°
Supporters gather for 'March 4 Trump' rallies around US

32 minutes 51 seconds ago March 04, 2017 Mar 4, 2017 Saturday, March 04 2017 March 04, 2017 12:31 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NBC 10

NEW YORK - Supporters of President Donald Trump plan to convene at Trump Tower, the Washington Monument and scores of other places around the country in marches to show their pride in his presidency.

Saturday's "March 4 Trump" demonstrations are also intended to show unity in the face of what organizers call "a seditious fringe" aiming to sabotage his vision for the country.

Trump supporters have held rallies in recent weeks to counter demonstrations against him, including women's marches the day after his inauguration and protests over his since-blocked executive order halting acceptance of refugees and temporarily barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S.

There were pro-Trump demonstrations in Monday in cities ranging from Denver to Atlanta. Trump himself also held a campaign rally in Florida Feb. 18.

