Support pours in for damaged Jewish cemetery near St. Louis

36 minutes 45 seconds ago February 22, 2017 Feb 22, 2017 Wednesday, February 22 2017 February 22, 2017 10:34 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: stltoday.com

UNIVERSITY CITY - A suburban St. Louis Jewish cemetery badly damaged by vandals is getting a show of support from volunteers, well-wishers and financial contributors from across many faiths.

Muslim groups have launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in University City, Missouri, with a goal of $20,000. By midmorning Wednesday, $66,000 had been raised.

Cleanup continues Wednesday. The cemetery has posted on Facebook that 154 headstones were damaged in a crime discovered Monday morning.

Investigators continue to review surveillance video in hopes of capturing those responsible.

A large crowd stood at the cemetery Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil. Gov. Eric Greitens, who is Jewish, organized a volunteer effort to help in the cleanup, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. An interfaith service is also planned.

