Support continues for slain LSU basketball player Wayde Sims

BATON ROUGE – A second balloon release was held near Southern University for late LSU basketball player Wayde Sims. A group gathered where Sims was shot to honor his death.

“He was protective, liked to smile, liked to joke and it’s sad that his career, his dreams has to end due to senseless violence,” said Joseph Boykins, president of America’s Most Wanted Car Club.

Multiple Baton Rouge car clubs attended Wednesday night’s event. It’s a situation many have been in before.

“I lost three brothers,” said Lionel Fletcher, the president of Baton Rouge Impala Club.

“I lost my son Travon Wilson due to a gunshot and I can understand what the parents are going through,” added Trevor Young with Exclusive Riders Car Club.

As the group released purple and gold balloons for Sims, they talked about creating change.

“We're tired of it. We don't want to see the nonsense go on any longer, so what can we do?” asked Young.

They're banding together, shinning light on a life lost too soon with the hope of preventing future violence.

“It’s really bad that we have to come together under these circumstances. But if Wayde's death brings more positivity, I know he'd be happy with it,” said Boykins.