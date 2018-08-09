81°
'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled a suicide

Thursday, August 09 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Guardian

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Margot Kidder's daughter says the Superman actress' death has been ruled a suicide.

Maggie McGuane told The Associated Press Wednesday that she knew her mother died by suicide when she was brought to Kidder's Montana home in May, and that it is a big relief to have the truth out.

Park County Coroner Richard Wood said in a statement that Kidder died May 13 in her Livingston home "as a result of a self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose." McGuane says she believes it's important to be open and honest about the suicide so there's no cloud of shame.

She says it's a unique sort of grief and pain and that she would like to reach out to every family who is suffering through a loss by suicide.

