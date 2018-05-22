Superintendent announces new plans for safety, teacher pay in EBR Schools

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School System has major plans now that voters have approved a sales tax renewal.

Superintendent Warren Drake addressed school board members Tuesday afternoon, and people in the community during his monthly "Lunch with the Super" inside of Juban's Restaurant on Perkins Road.

Drake presented his vision for improving the school system through discussing a new strategic plan, budget, attendance zones, and programming.

Last month, voters passed the 10-year sales tax and the funds would go toward building and renovating EBR schools, like McKinley High School and Broadmoor Middle.

"To get that tax renewal means that we're going to build new schools, we're going to remodel schools, and most of our students will be in newly-renovated schools with security and technology," Drank said. "And I think that's a good thing for Baton Rouge."

On the heels of the Texas school shooting last week, Drake pressed on the issue of adding new measures for better securing the schools.

"We're in the process of talking with the Sheriff's Office on how we can better have our school resource officers working for our schools, and I believe honestly that they need to be there all day, every day," said Drake.

Last week, dozens of East Baton Rouge teachers and supporters of teacher's pay raise packed the inside of the school board meeting demanding an increase in their salary.

Superintendent Drake didn't shy away from that topic, agreeing that teachers do deserve a raise. He says they plan to incorporate a committee focusing on the facts surrounding teacher pay and how that pay could be implemented in the school system.

"We have not received any additional monies in the state of Louisiana in 10 years, since 2008, and that's not right. There's cost of living, things go up, and they're right in that way. We need to honor and respect all of our employees and we know that," Drake said.

The school system is dealing with budget issues and says that has played a part in teacher salaries as well.