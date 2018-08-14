91°
Superintendent accused in feces on track to receive $100,000

3 hours 2 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 August 14, 2018 11:49 AM August 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NJ.com
KENILWORTH, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school superintendent who resigned after he was accused of repeatedly defecating on another high school's track is receiving more than $100,000 from his school district.
  
A separation agreement between Kenilworth Public Schools and Thomas Tramaglini shows the district will pay his full salary until he officially resigns at the end of September. He'll also get two months severance pay and more than $20,000 for unused vacation days.
  
The district also won't contest Tramaglini's unemployment application.
  
Police say staff members who had monitoring surveillance video to see who was leaving human feces at Holmdel High School spotted Tramaglini in April.
  
He's been charged with public defecation, lewdness and littering. No motive has been disclosed.
  
Tramaglini's attorney says his resignation should not "be construed as an acknowledgment of guilt."
