Superdome lit purple and gold in support of LSU Baseball

NEW ORLEANS - The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be lit in LSU's signature colors as the Tigers face off against the Florida Gators in the College World Series Finals.

Starting Monday night, June 26, the Superdome will be lit up with the college's purple and gold color scheme. According to SMG, the company that manages the Superdome, the lights will remain up all throughout the Tiger's championship series.

The Tigers play their first game in the series Monday at 6 p.m. Game two of the best two-of-three championship series is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday. Game three, if necessary, will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday.