55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Superdome agency sees $2.6M increase in hotel tax revenue

6 hours 12 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, December 22 2018 Dec 22, 2018 December 22, 2018 4:29 PM December 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana agency that oversees the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Smoothie King Center in New Orleans has seen a boost in local hotel tax collections.
 
A legislative auditor's report shows the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District raked in an additional $2.6 million in the taxes in the budget year that ended June 30, compared to the prior year. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that pushed the agency's revenue from tourist-related taxes to a record high.
 
The audit says the growing hotel tax revenue, which reached $52 million in the last fiscal year, shrinks the district's dependency on general state tax dollars to cover its contractual obligations.
 
Beyond the two high-profile sports facilities, the district also oversees Champions Square, the John Alario Event Center in Westwego and a minor league baseball stadium in Metairie.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days