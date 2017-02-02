Super Bowl serves as peacemaker between Uber and Houston

HOUSTON- Anybody using Uber in Houston during Super Bowl week can thank the big game for their ride.



Uber had threatened to leave Houston ahead of the Super Bowl, insisting various city regulations, including fingerprint background checks of drivers, were too burdensome and prevented drivers from working.



Houston officials and Uber reached a compromise in November that kept the popular app-based ride-hailing service in the city.



But the dispute highlights the ongoing debate many cities across the country have had with Uber over how to balance sufficient regulation and public safety.



City and Super Bowl officials say they're relieved Uber will be one of transportation choices that will help shuttle many of the more than 1 million people expected to take part in Super Bowl related activities in the host city.