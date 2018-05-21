88°
Super Bowl LVIII to take place in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS- Reports say that New Orleans will host Super Bowl LVIII.
Senior NFL reporter for NBC Sports Boston Albert Breer, citing a source, says that the National Football League will award Super Bowl LVII to Arizona and Super Bowl LVIII to New Orleans, WWL-TV reports.
The game is scheduled for February 2024.
Source: NFL will vote to award Super Bowl LVII to Arizona and Super Bowl LVIII to New Orleans at the Atlanta meetings. (@dkaplanSBJ was on it earlier)— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 21, 2018