Super Bowl LVIII to take place in New Orleans

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS- Reports say that New Orleans will host Super Bowl LVIII.

Senior NFL reporter for NBC Sports Boston Albert Breer, citing a source, says that the National Football League will award Super Bowl LVII to Arizona and Super Bowl LVIII to New Orleans, WWL-TV reports.

The game is scheduled for February 2024.

