Sunshine today but dreary again this weekend

Mostly sunny with warmer temps. Highs in the low 50s. Increasing clouds overnight with lows near 41.

The rain is gone and the sun returns today. This allows the temperatures to rebound a bit into the 50s, which is still below average. Saturday will feel more like a late December day than any other this week. Beyond that, boy do we get cold. This is because a front is expected to move through on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a little disturbance in the Gulf enhancing moisture across our area into the weekend. Expect a few sprinkles late tomorrow, continuing into Sunday.

The rain should ease as we approach midnight on Sunday. If the moisture still lingers as the cold temperatures arrive, it's not entirely impossible that we could see a little mixed winter precipitation across the area. It's unlikely, but I won't completely rule it out. Right now it is looking it it will be dry by midnight..

Our temperatures will plummet faster than the red stick downtown. It's possible that temperatures could even drop into the teens to start the new year, but for the time being, our forecast lows remain in the low 20s.