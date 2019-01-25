61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunshine Bridge to temporarily close this weekend as crews finish repairs

1 hour 14 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 January 25, 2019 12:36 PM January 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - The Sunshine Bridge will be closed this weekend for additional repairs tied to a barge collision that happened late last year.

According to the officials in Donaldsonville, the bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Those traveling on LA 70 westbound will turn onto LA 3125 South to LA 3123 South to cross the Veterans Memorial Bridge to LA 3127 North to LA 70. Those traveling on LA 70 eastbound will turn onto LA 3127 South to LA 3123 North to cross the Veterans Memorial Bridge to LA 3125 North to LA 70.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days