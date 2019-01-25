Sunshine Bridge to temporarily close this weekend as crews finish repairs

DONALDSONVILLE - The Sunshine Bridge will be closed this weekend for additional repairs tied to a barge collision that happened late last year.

According to the officials in Donaldsonville, the bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday.

REMINDER: The Sunshine Bridge will be closed from Saturday, January 26, at 6:00 AM, until Monday, January 28, at 5:00 AM.



This closure is necessary for the repair and replacement of structural components of the bridge related to the emergency repair project. pic.twitter.com/2uI6TcmOgM — Donaldsonville (@CityofDville) January 25, 2019

Those traveling on LA 70 westbound will turn onto LA 3125 South to LA 3123 South to cross the Veterans Memorial Bridge to LA 3127 North to LA 70. Those traveling on LA 70 eastbound will turn onto LA 3127 South to LA 3123 North to cross the Veterans Memorial Bridge to LA 3125 North to LA 70.