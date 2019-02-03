Sunshine Bridge to temporarily close as crews finish repairs

DONALDSONVILLE - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said they will temporarily close the Sunshine Bridge in order to finish repairs.

The bridge was first closed in October after a barge carrying a crane crashed into it.

The bridge was opened for two-way traffic on December 1. Since then, crews have been working to repair cracked welds, replace damaged bolts and more. Due to the continuous repairs, there will be periodic closures.

Remaining work includes the painting and the installation of the diagonal bracing as well as the installation of gusset plates. Although the emergency repairs are anticipated to conclude in late January or early February, periodic lane closures will continue as previously scheduled contract repair work is performed, according to DOTD.

The painting of the new diagonal bracing is anticipated to be complete this week with the installation set for January 19 and 20. During this installation, the bridge will need to be completely closed to traffic.

Officials say, once the bracing installation is complete, touch-ups and repairs to the bridge painting will take place and will likely be complete in early February.

DOTD told WBRZ Monday, they don't expect the bridge to be fully open until August.