Sunshine Bridge's long repair process begins this weekend

DONALDSONVILLE - The Department of Transportation and Development says it expects to begin the long process of fully repairing the Sunshine Bridge over the weekend.

The department says Coastal Bridge, LLC, which has been selected to handle repairs, will be on-site this weekend, building a platform so long-term fixes can begin.

Engineers are finalizing the design and plans for the bridge. Once that's done, a timeframe for the repair process will be announced. DOTD says it is authorized to spend up to $5 million over the course of the repair process, which it says could take months.

The Sunshine Bridge has been shut down indefinitely after it received damage from a barge collision last week. DOTD is pursuing a claim with the company responsible, Marquette Transportation, to seek reimbursement for the repair costs.

Additionally, DOTD is helping local law enforcement agencies get reimbursement for unplanned expenditures associated the bridge closure.

Due to the closure, the time of traffic lights has been changed at several high traffic intersections that have seen additional traffic volume. Locations include La 3127 at La 20, La 3125 at 3213 and at 3274, and Airline at La 641.

Hours for the Plaquemine Ferry have also been adjusted.