53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunshine Bridge opens after repairs

1 week 12 hours 33 minutes ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 January 26, 2019 5:55 PM January 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The Sunshine Bridge is now open. 

********

DONALDSONVILLE - The Sunshine Bridge will be closed this weekend for additional repairs tied to a barge collision that happened late last year.

According to the officials in Donaldsonville, the bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Those traveling on LA 70 westbound will turn onto LA 3125 South to LA 3123 South to cross the Veterans Memorial Bridge to LA 3127 North to LA 70. Those traveling on LA 70 eastbound will turn onto LA 3127 South to LA 3123 North to cross the Veterans Memorial Bridge to LA 3125 North to LA 70.

To accommodate drivers this weekend, the Plaquemine Ferry will run extended hours on Saturday and Sunday, January 26 and 27. The first boat will run from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and the second boat will run from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days