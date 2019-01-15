Sunshine Bridge closed for scheduled repairs this weekend

DONALDSONVILLE - Officials say the Sunshine Bridge will be closed this weekend for additional repairs tied to a barge collision that happened late last year.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the bridge will be closed starting 6 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday. Officials say detour routes will be set up to accommodate motorists.

Those traveling on LA 70 West Bound will turn onto LA 3125 South to LA 3123 South to cross the Veterans Memorial Bridge to LA 3127 North to LA 70. Those Traveling on LA 70 East Bound will turn onto LA 3127 South to LA 3123 North to cross the Veterans Memorial Bridge to LA 3125 North to LA 70.

Once the bracing installation is complete, touch-ups and repairs to the bridge painting will take place and will likely be complete in early February.