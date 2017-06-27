83°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunscreen won't require a doctor's note at Louisiana schools
BATON ROUGE - When the new school year begins, Louisiana's public school students won't need permission from a doctor or their school to use sunscreen on campus.
Gov. John Bel Edwards' office announced Monday the governor has signed into law a bill excluding sunblock from being categorized as a medicine at public schools.
The legislation by Ville Platte Rep. Bernard LeBas spells out that a student "may possess and self-apply sunscreen" at school, on a school bus or at a school function. If a student can't apply the sunblock, a school employee can do it - if a parent has given written consent.
The National Conference of State Legislatures says at least seven other states have adopted similar legislation in recent years. Louisiana's law takes effect Aug. 1.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Sheriff's office admits to mistake after not sending rape kit...
-
Tired of sifting through multiple mortgage company requests
-
Central residents tired of flooding; drainage clean-up to begin July 10
-
Woman accused in murder of molester takes plea deal
-
Area ice cream shop fires employees after tirade aimed at sheriff's deputies