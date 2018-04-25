Sunny day followed by showery night

Overall, a nice weather pattern is in store for the Baton Rouge area over the next 7 days. While there are a few shots at rain, they are light and fast moving.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Another nice day is ahead. Mostly sunny skies will allow thermometers to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be light and westerly, keeping the air dry. A cold front will move into the area overnight with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Lows will slip into the low 60s and upper 50s.

Up Next: Sunshine will return on Thursday afternoon with temperatures 5-7 degrees cooler behind a cold front. The next storm system will quickly follow on Friday with a slightly lower chance for rain but a little better chance for a thunderstorm. Either way, action will clear for the upcoming weekend. Lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures are ahead for Saturday and Sunday with no humidity.

THE EXPLANATION:

A pair of shortwave troughs will cut across the area between now and the weekend. The first system will be accompanied by a cold front and pass through overnight into Thursday morning. Scattered showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, are expected with the boundary, but severe weather is not. Most of the activity will occur in darkness followed by clearing skies on Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be reduced by about 5 degrees. The second wave will quickly follow on Friday. With very cold air aloft, this storm system may actually have more instability to work with, but less moisture. Therefore, even less shower activity is expected but there is a slightly better chance at a thunderstorm with some hail. Again, measurable rain coverage will be limited with this system and action will tend to diminish as it moves through. On the heels of that wave, a pleasant pattern will hold for the weekend. Dry conditions and seasonable temperatures are anticipated through Monday until return flow results in increasing rain chances by the middle of next week.

--Dr. Josh

