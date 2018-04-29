Sunny and Warm Conditions Linger Into Monday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: We will experience one more night of temperatures dipping into the upper 50s, as winds will stay light out of the east until Monday. As we start the workweek, winds will be starting to come in from the southeast between 5 and 10 mph. Temperatures will be similar to Sunday’s high, eventually reaching around 83° through the late afternoon as sunny skies will linger overhead.

Up Next: High pressure dips to our southeast towards the East Coast, allowing for a more southerly wind to take hold to begin the workweek. This will provide Gulf moisture to be pushed onshore across Southern Louisiana, bringing a potential for isolated afternoon showers Tuesday and Wednesday. As we approach the weekend though, a strong system that will provide strong storms across the plains earlier in the week will slowly move just to our north and stall as we head into Friday. This will give us showers and storms into the weekend as the system continues through the area and into the Gulf on Sunday.

THE EXPLANATION:

The high pressure that kept us dry over the last couple days is sticking around to help keep us dry and warm into Monday. That high will slowly move east along the Eastern seaboard and the clockwise circulation around the high will help to push Gulf moisture into Louisiana and Mississippi. We will experience some delay in the increase in moisture and humidity, so afternoon showers will be holding off until Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall through the week will be light and spotty. Moisture will be limited with these showers, and should taper off as the high continues east into the Northern Atlantic on Thursday. This will open the door to a rather strong frontal system that will pass to our north into Arkansas. The system will then stall and flatten out before heading south into the Gulf, bringing showers and storms through Louisiana and Mississippi as we head into the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

