SUNDAY WARM-UP, THEN RAIN

THE FORECAST:

After a few chilly days with temperatures at or near freezing in the early morning hours, conditions will begin to warm nicely starting Sunday afternoon. Expect plently of sunshine with afternoon temperatures rising into the upper 60s with some areas experiencing near 70 degree readings. Overnight low temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees warmer than the previous two night with lows only falling to the upper 50s on Sunday night and low 60s for the following two nights.

Monday will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies with a 40% chance of rain likely knocking on our doorstep in the early morning hours. The raindrops should begin falling around the noon hour and continue in a sporadic nature throughout the day with temperatures climbing to the middle to upper 70s by early afternoon. Showers continue overnight on Monday with the chances upping to 50% and overnight low temps only falling to the low 60s.

More showers will be in the forecast for Tuesday on the order of 50% and these will likely arrive along and ahead of the cold front located to the northwest and will be pushing it's way into south Louisiana in the late evening and overnight hours on Tuesday. Showers will begin to dissipate on Tuesday morning as the cold front approaches and pushes the rain eastward. We will be left with cloudy conditions for much of the day and could possibly expeience a clearing before sunset. Stay tuned to WBRZ for the latest weather updates.

Meteorologist Keller Watts