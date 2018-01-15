Sunday morning blaze burns through apartment complex

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters quickly contained a blaze at an apartment complex Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to Park East II at the corner of Sharp and Florida around nine o’clock. A number of units were damaged.

A spokesperson for the department said the blaze tore through the building which was partly under renovation. In some areas, units were rented while some were unoccupied due to construction.

By ten o’clock Sunday morning, the department said the blaze was “under control.”

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the cause of the fire was electrical. Damage is estimated at $500,000. Red Cross was called to assist.

*********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz