Sun, fun and Sting _ Jazz Fest opens in New Orleans

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has opened its annual two-weekend run in New Orleans

Crowds began pouring into the sun-drenched infield of the Fair Grounds Race Course Friday morning. That's where well over 60 acts were set to perform on more than a dozen stages throughout the day. Sting was set to close out opening day Friday evening.

Tens of thousands are expected for a festival that caters to a wide variety of tastes in music, food and art.

There was also sad news to temper the festival's joyous atmosphere: Thursday's death at age 79 of Charles Neville, the New Orleans-born saxophonist who gained fame with the Neville Brothers Band. The act closed out the festival for years. Impromptu tributes were expected throughout the day.