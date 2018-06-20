Summer feeding program to provide free meals for Livingston Parish students

LIVINGSTON PARISH - School officials in Livingston Parish are anticipating serving nearly 15,000 free meals this summer to students enrolled in academic programs across the parish.

Meals will be provided at no cost to students attending LEAP remediation, end of course instruction and ELS classes, as well as students attending the district's Virtual School and JumpStart programs.

“We see this program as an integral part of our summer educational efforts. Proper nutrition is a must for enhancing learning potential for our students," said Assistant Supervisor of Child Nutrition Programs Sommer Purvis. "We are pleased to be able to provide these meals for free through the Summer Feeding Program."

Purvis said the district is providing pre-packaged breakfast meals and lunch meals to all campuses where summer courses are being taught.