Sulphur man arrested on more than 100 counts of child pornography



SULPHUR – A Sulphur man was arrested on more than 100 counts of child pornography, the Louisiana Attorney General's Office announced on Monday.

Attorney General Jeff Landry's Cyber Crime Unit arrested 27-year-old Cameron Fairley on 80 counts of sexual abuse images/videos of children and 29 additional counts of sexual abuse images/videos of children under the age of 13. He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail following a joint investigation between the Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Sulphur Police Department.

To report child exploitation, call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506.