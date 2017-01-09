Suit claims inmate punished for communicating with reporter

BATON ROUGE - A federal lawsuit accuses Louisiana prison officials of retaliating against an inmate for corresponding with a reporter whose newspaper published a series of stories critical of the state's corrections department.



Monday's lawsuit says prison officials transferred William Kissinger from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and placed him in solitary confinement at another prison. Kissinger had communicated with Advocate reporter Maya Lau about the "culture of greed and corruption" in the state's prison system.



The suit describes Kissinger as a whistleblower and asks the court to rule that prison officials violated his constitutional rights to free speech and due process.



An attorney from the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center filed the suit on Kissinger's behalf. A spokesman for the corrections department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.